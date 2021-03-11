Washington, DC (FOX Carolina) - Congressman Jeff Duncan, the former Co-Chair of the Congressional Sportsmen's Caucus, filed the Hearing Protection Act in the 117th Congress on Thursday.
The Hearing Protection Act, which Congressman Duncan has championed since 2017, would address the "over-regulation of suppressors in order to increase access and safety for sportsmen and women," his office says. They went on to say, "The Hearing Protection Act would eliminate nonsensical burdens to acquiring a suppressor and ensure the purchase of the suppressor is subject to the same background check process required to purchase a firearm."
On Thursday Congressman Duncan said:
“As an avid sportsman and gun owner, I experience hearing loss due to a lifetime of firearm noise just from doing what I love. I know I am not alone, and that’s why I have championed the Hearing Protection Act in Congress. Hunters need greater access to suppressors in order to protect against hearing damage and enhance safety and accuracy in the sport. Even in many European countries with strict gun laws, the use of suppressors is commonplace for both hearing protection and nuisance reduction in populated areas. I will continue to do all I can until the thousands of sportsmen and women in the United States have the tools they need in an easily accessible way to stay safe while enjoying God’s creation.”
Congressman Duncan's office says the bill has the support of the American Suppressor Association, National Shooting Sports Foundation, Gun Owners of America, National Rifle Association, and National Association of Gun Rights.
You can read the full bill here.
