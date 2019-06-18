LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – US Rep. Jeff Duncan said he uncovered an unexpected Father’s Day gift on Sunday.
He said he found his Clemson class of 1988 ring after losing it in his yard eight years ago.
This is what the congressman posted on Facebook about finding the missing treasure:
“In early August 2011, I lost my Clemson class ring in my yard. I thought it was possibly when I was pouring flea mixture on our Boykin Spaniel. At least that is when I noticed it was missing from my finger.
Apparently, the ring fell off while I was on my tractor earlier that morning (it was extremely hot). While I don’t normally wear my class ring when I do things like that, for some reason I had it on that morning. We were getting ready to leave for Israel the next day and I was busy getting some chores completed. I can only imagine the ring falling off the tractor as I was driving it to the shed (based on where I found it) and being driven into the earth by the tractor tire.
After an enormous amount of rain this year, I assume just enough soil was washed away to expose the edge/rim of the ring’s finger hole with the ring lying on its side. I saw the exposed edge (think what a bottle cap looks like when buried with just the edge sticking out) while walking to the shed to get tools for my waterline repair efforts.
Looking down in time to catch the sunlight glint off the ring’s edge, my Father’s Day was made special by finding this special item!
In 2011, we had three metal detectors, no less than 10 different people, and even a reward offered to my sons - all looking for this gold treasure.
I am happy to have the ring securely in place on my finger today!”
