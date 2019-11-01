Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Congressman Jeff Duncan released a statement following the houses vote to legitimize the impeachment inquiry into president trump.
In the statement Duncan says in part “Our nation is witnessing a disgusting and unprecedented abuse of power by House Democrats to take down a President they despise and overthrow the will of the American people. Their Trump Derangement Syndrome has soared to new heights, and today’s resolution is nothing but a trick to fool the American people into thinking they care about due process or fairness.”
In the statement Congressman Duncan goes on to say that the American people will not be fooled and will see through what he calls a scam issued by the democrats.
Congressman Duncan claims that the evidence brought into the public light as a result of Thursday’s vote, has already been tainted by the democrats lack of due process from the start. He ends the statement saying that the damage done by the initial reports by the democrats is simply irreversible.
On Thursday the house of representatives approved a resolution to formalize the procedures of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. The inquiry is to investigate a phone call that was made between President Trump and the president of Ukraine in which a whistleblower claims the president abused his power by asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
