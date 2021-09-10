GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Congressman Jeff Duncan, the representative of South Carolina's 3rd District, released a statement on President Biden's proposed vaccine mandates.
Duncan said in a press release, “I am against COVID-19 vaccine mandates on employees at every level—federal, state, and private—and will continue to oppose such imposing measures. The latest Biden Executive Order on Vaccine Mandates is an attack on employed Americans, and I believe it is unconstitutional. I am not anti-vaccine, but I am anti-vaccine mandate, and forcing a vaccine should never be a condition for employment. I am happy to see SC Governor Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson leading the fight against this on the state level. I will always fight against such extreme measures of government overreach.”
This statement is in response to Biden's announcement that employers with more than 100 workers are required to be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 each week.
Biden will also sign an executive order requiring vaccination for all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government. No testing opt-out is expected to be included for the executive branch requirement.
Other officials responded to President Biden's vaccine mandate speech.
