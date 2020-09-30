GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Boeing is moving all production for the 787 Dreamliner to South Carolina, according to a news release from the office of Representative Jeff Duncan.
Duncan represents South Carolina's 3rd District. The congressman expressed his excitement about the announcement in the news release.
"It’s great to hear the entire 787 Dreamliner production line is moving to South Carolina to drive even more economic activity in the Palmetto State. South Carolina is proud to have a company like Boeing continue to make our state home.”
MORE NEWS: CAUGHT ON CAMERA- Angry Subway customer throws chair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.