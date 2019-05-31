Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the gateway project announced a road closure affecting I-385 north beginning Friday night.
According to the statement, the right lane of I-385 will be closed between the I-85 entrance ramps and the Roper Mountain Road exit ramp starting at 9 p.m. tonight.
The road will remain closed and not reopen until Monday, June 3, around 6 a.m. to allow for paving.
Drivers are advised to follow all speed limits and be aware of construction zone signage.
