GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville Chamber says construction is underway for the first transitional home for women leaving the Miracle Hill Shepherd's Gate homeless shelter.
The Greenville Chamber's Leadership Greenville Class 47 partnered with Miracle Hill Ministries to raise money for this project. More than 85% of the funds have been raised. The Leadership Class is requesting donations for final $10,000.
The Chamber says once completed the renovated home will house up to six women and, possibly, their children.
Miracle Hill transition houses are meant to be safe, stable and welcoming homes to give residents a place for peace, recovery and a healthy focus on their future.
If anyone would like to donate, visit the project website or contact Jordan Smith at 864-240-4503 or jordan.smith@greenvilledrive.com.
