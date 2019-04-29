Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Don't be alarmed if you hear some explosions downtown over the next five to six weeks.
Construction on the Grand Bohemian Hotel will will have crews blasting at approximately 2 p.m. on weekdays. The construction activities downtown will close Falls Park and the Liberty Bridge each day for a brief amount of time.
Crews say the blasting is necessary to break up granite deposits located in the ground at the construction site.
While a blasting mat will be used to cover the area, to ensure safety, crews will have areas highlighted on the attached map closed to the public each day from 1:50 p.m. - 2:10 p.m.
Once blasting is complete, construction personnel will reopen the areas and allow park users to return to the area.
Traffic on a portion of Falls Street, Camperdown Way and the on-ramp to Church Street will also be halted briefly for the blasts. Motorists traveling in the vicinity are urged to use caution and to be aware of traffic control personnel.
More info: Police: Gaffney man wanted for several weapons charges from over the weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.