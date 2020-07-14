GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The new Fountain Inn High School is one step closer to being complete.
Tuesday, Harper Construction reached a milestone since they began building last summer. All 150 construction members signed the very last beam to be placed on top of what will be the theater.
Principal Maureen Tiller says they’re on schedule and excited for what’s to come
“I’ll have people drive by. They’ll text me and say ‘oh you’ve got windows now!’ It’s been an exciting process, definitely for me being the principal,” said Maureen Tiller.
Once complete, the school will hold 1,000 students and offer traditional high school classes, as well as an institute for automation and engineering.
Tiller says the last beam will be placed in the next two weeks once crews fire proof it.
The school is set to open Fall 2021 and is on schedule to welcome the first freshman class, then they’ll add a grade each year
The principal of Fountain Inn High School says it will eventually be expanded to house 2,000 students. It’s the first Greenville county high school to be built since Mauldin High in 1973.
