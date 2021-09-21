FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2018, file photo, responders congregate near where two people drowned the evening before when they were locked in a Horry County Sheriff's department transport van while crossing an overtopped bridge over the Little Pee Dee River on Highway 76, during rising floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Marion County, S.C. The estates of the South Carolina women who drowned filed lawsuits last week in Horry County alleging negligence by a company that created policies and procedures for the law enforcement agency. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)