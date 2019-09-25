HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Continental Automotive Systems announced plans Wednesday to close its plant in Henderson County.
According to a news release, 650 people work at the plant, which produces hydraulic brake systems.
The company says plant has been unable to acquire new customer projects in recent years.
In the same news release, the company also announced scale-backs in Germany, Italy, Malaysia, and Virginia.
Continental said the changes will help “strengthen the company’s competitiveness over the long term and ensure its viability.”
