GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- For the Department of Transportation, getting South Carolina's roads in good condition is slow and steady work even with more money coming in from the gas tax.
Transportation Secretary Christy Hall told members of the Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study board today that more $3 billion worth of projects are in the works, which is triple the amount that they were spending a decade ago.
The projects focus on four areas: paving, interstate widening, bridges and safety.
"More and more is coming down the pipeline every month," Hall said.
Each penny of the tax generates $34 million, but Hall said that money goes quickly.
Making rural roads safer is a priority for the department.
"We actually have the highest rural fatality rate in the nation," Hall said.
That's why they've spent $124 million on it so far.
In Greenville County, crews have completed $6 million worth of work on 28 miles of roads, including part of U.S. 29.
They're widening roads and pushing trees and ditches away from the shoulder.
"We're doing a road by road analysis, looking at the crash data for each individual road that we identified," Hall said. "If [drivers] drift off the road [we want to] give them every opportunity to be successful to get back on before they strike a tree or some other fixed project."
The department is making progress, but there's a long road ahead of them.
Crews have worked on just under 400 miles of rural roads statewide. Their target is to cover 1000 miles in the next eight years.
The price tag on that? $4 billion.
"How do you deal with an issue this big?" Hall asked the GPATS members.
Her answer: chip away at it one mile at a time.
"Waiting is no longer an option," Hall said. "Continuous improvement is much better than delayed perfection."
