CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) – A contractor working on a ride at Carowinds was taken to the hospital after sustaining an injury.
A spokesperson for the theme park said the third-party contractor was injured while inspecting the Windseeker ride.
The contractor was safely lowered to the ground and then taken to the hospital.
According to WSOC-TV, the man severed his hand.
It happened around 9 a.m.
According to Carowinds’ website, the Windseeker is the second tallest ride at the park, featuring a 301-foot tower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.