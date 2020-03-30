SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Converse College has made the decision to postpone its May 2020 Commencement ceremonies to August, due to the COVID-19 health crisis, according to university officials.
Below are changes to be made, according to a press release:
- Undergraduate and graduate Commencement ceremonies previously scheduled for May 16. 2020 are now rescheduled for Saturday, August 29 in Zimmerli Performance Center’s Twichell Auditorium, with special elements from Celebration Week to be held that weekend.
- Realizing that not all will be able to attend in person the weekend of August 29, Converse will be holding a virtual Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 16. This ceremony will be live-streamed and recorded. More information about the May 16 ceremony will be posted on www.converse.edu on or before May 1.
- The Baccalaureate service will be posted on www.converse.edu on May 15.
More information on the latest from Converse College can be found here.
