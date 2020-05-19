Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, Converse College said it had received an anonymous $2 million donation to support the school's future educational mission.
According to the school, the gift came from an alumna and her husband as an expression of their deep appreciation to Converse for the alumna's educational experience.
“Through the generosity of donors, we further the reach of Converse’s distinctive educational experience and programming,” said Krista L. Newkirk, Converse president. “Such generosity allows Converse to remain focused on strategically and thoughtfully upholding a vibrant future for Converse, as we prepare students to become engaged, adaptable, global citizens committed to progress within our society and the communities in which they live and work.”
In February 2020, the college declared that it would add a co-educational undergraduate residential program alongside the Converse College for Women, change its name to Converse University, and expand its international school into an international college.
The school anticipates that co-educational undergraduate will begin in the Fall of 2020, a year ahead of schedule, in response to the needs of Upstate and South Carolina Residents.
