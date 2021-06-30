SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Converse College announced that starting on Thursday, the school will officially change its name to Converse University. According to a release, the name change is meant to acknowledge Converse's current university status.
The school says that the name change will be a major step toward growth and gaining a competitive advantage in South Carolina's higher education market.
According to the release, the schools' board of trustees voted in February of 2020 to change the name to Converse University. Another reason for the name change was to recognize the school's 55 year history of offering master's degree programs as well as its recent accreditation as a doctorate granting institution.
The school announced that it also will add a co-educational undergraduate residential program along with the Converse College for women. Converse says it also plans on expanding its international programs.
MORE NEWS: Former Anderson fire dispatcher arrested for impersonating police, ACSO says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.