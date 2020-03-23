SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Converse College officials say they've made the decision to finish out the spring 2020 semester via online instruction in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Below is the full list provided by the school:
Classes, Campus Services and Remote Work
• Spring Break will begin one week early (the week of March 23) for students. Converse will continue to operate as normal for faculty and staff who will focus their work on completing and testing continuity plans, including testing teleworking operations and the delivery of online courses.
• Residence halls and dining services will remain open the week of March 23. Students may stay on campus during this time if they choose.
•Modified dining operations and operating hours will be in effect March 21 through April 5.
• When classes resume on Monday, April 6, Converse will provide courses through instruction online.
• With the safety of our community in mind, Converse reserves the right to require a faculty member, employee, or student to wait 14-days before returning to school and/or pending a physician's release if they have traveled to a location deemed a Level 2 or 3 by the CDC or a virus hotspot due to COVID-19 contagion or have had interaction with a Patient Under Investigation.
Events
• Converse-led events of 50 or more individuals scheduled for March 13 - April 10 will be suspended effective immediately. This includes Converse Activities Board (CAB) events and formal or informal meetings of 50 or more people. This also includes recruiting events on campus. Smaller campus-sponsored events and meetings will continue as normal.
• All overnight campus recruiting visits will be suspended until April 10.
• Junior or Senior Recitals will be suspended through April 10 and at that point further guidance will be given by the Dean of the School of the Arts.
• Event rentals of Twichell Auditorium in the Zimmerli Performance Center or other spaces on campus by outside groups for cultural events will continue, with the continued implementation of special cleaning.
•Effective March 12, 2020, Conference Carolinas has suspended all athletic competition until further notice.
Additional information can be found at https://www.converse.edu/coronavirus-updates/
