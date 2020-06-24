SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Converse College student organized a march for Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ issues on Wednesday in Spartanburg.
The March began at 1 p.m. at Converse College.
The organizer, Alexis Hunter, said the demonstrators planned to march to the Black Lives Matter street mural near City Hall and then return to the college.
