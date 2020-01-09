LEICESTER, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said a man will spend at least the next six years behind bars for kidnapping a woman and sexually assaulting her in an Arden home.
Williams said Coty Surrett, 31, of Leicester, was convicted Wednesday of one count each of felony Attempted Forcible Sexual Offense, felony Attempted Forcible Rape, and felony First-Degree Kidnapping.
The judge sentenced Surrett to serve between 77 and 105 months in prison for the crimes.
The crime spree happened on Jan. 16, 2019 when Surrett, an NC Department of Adult Corrections inmate who was on supervised work release in Arden, went to a home near the job site and asked to use the bathroom.
Surrett told the victim there was a problem with the chemical toilet at the work site.
Williams said a woman answered the door, showed Surrett to the restroom, and then went upstairs to another area of the home. However, Surrett followed her up the stairs with his genitals exposed and demanded sexual acts from the victim.
During the attack, Williams said Surrett threw the victim down and began to fondle her.
The victim told her attacker she had to leave to get her child from school, because if she was not there for pick-up, school officials would call law enforcement.
Surrett allowed her to leave on the condition that the victim perform sex acts on him when she returned and not call law enforcement while she was gone.
The victim did call to report the crimes, however, and when Surrett went back to his work site, he was re-arrested and found with zip-ties and duct-tape.
“Having been convicted of serious violent felonies including Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and First-Degree Burglary in 2009, Mr. Surrett should have been closely supervised by NC prison officials at all times,” Williams said in the news release. “Fortunately, due to this survivor’s quick thinking, she was able to out-smart Surrett to avoid physical injury and additional sexual trauma.”
Williams added, “Sex offenders like Surrett exploit unsuspecting victims and further exploit that our society has not yet renounced and condemned all forms of sexual violence. We must do more to ensure that victims never feel ashamed to come forward to hold sex offenders accountable as this survivor did.”
Upon his release from prison, Surrett is ordered to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years.
