MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office say a convicted felon has been charged after leading deputies on a chase.
According to the sheriff's office, on Mar. 23 at approximately 7:15 p.m., detectives were working in the area of Jacktown Road when convicted felon, 26-year-old Cody Lee McKinney, sped past them in a silver car.
Deputies said they attempted to stop the car but McKinney led authorities on a chase t Christopher Drive. Here McKinney jumped from the car but was captured and taken into custody by deputies.
After searching the car, the sheriff's office said they found a handgun.
The sheriff's office said McKinney has been charged with with possession of a firearm by a felon and fleeing to elude arrest.
