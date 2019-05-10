Moore, SC (FOX Carolina) - The home of a Spartanburg County serial killer is now on the market.
Friday, the home of convicted killer Todd Kohlhepp was listed on Zillow.
The home, which is located on Windsong Way in Moore, SC is listed as a "handyman's dream".
Pictures of the interior of the home show that it will need some work done to it but agent listing the home says the price reflects that.
The 2400 square foot home is listed at $150,000.
Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven murders dating back to 2003.
