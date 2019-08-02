LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina prisoner who the Laurens County Sheriff said is accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and killing of a woman found dead in Laurens County has been convicted for his role in another conspiracy he was involved in from behind bars.
James Robert Peterson, who is currently locked up in Kirkland Correctional, is one of eight people charged in a plot to kidnap and kill Michelle Dodge, a York County woman who was found dead in Laurens County in late July.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday that Peterson was one of four South Carolina inmates convicted in 2017 in federal court for being part of a drug trafficking ring and money laundering operation that stretched between South Carolina and Los Angeles, California.
Peterson and Sok Bun were convicted for conspiring to distribute and distributing meth. Two other inmates, brothers Soeuth Ath and Sean Ath, were also convicted of conspiracy to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana and conspiracy to launder drug proceeds.
The inmates were indicted in 2016 along with multiple other alleged co-conspirators, including six SC correctional officers.
In that case, Peterson and his collaborators used contraband cell phones and the U.S. Postal Service to run their drug operation.
Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said Peterson once again used contraband cell phones to give commands in Dodge’s killing.
Reynolds said full details of how Peterson gave those orders will come out in trial.
Peterson has been locked up in South Carolina’s prison system since 2016 after he pleaded guilty to murder and assault and battery with intent to kill.
Peterson shot and killed Dewayne Moore during a robbery in July 2005.
He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Peterson’s public SC DOC report shows he has been disciplined multiple times for possession of a cell phone, attempting to create a social media site, and a list of other offenses. His other offenses include threatening to harm an employee, striking an employee, assault and battery of an inmate with intent to kill or injure, public exhibitionism and masturbation, possession of a weapon, and drug offenses.
He was disciplined for having a cell phone three times in 2018, once in 2017, three times in 2016, once in 2015, and once in 2012.
MORE - Deputies: Convicted murderer orchestrated kidnapping & killing of woman found dead in Laurens County from prison
