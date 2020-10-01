Ellenboro, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has arrested a registered sex offender after they say he was using a social media account under a fictitious name.
Deputies say on Tuesday, Rodney Lee Willis was arrested and charged with felony failure to inform of any new or change of online identifiers and ban use of commercial networking websites by sex offenders.
Deputies say as a condition of his registered sex offender status, Willis was prohibited from maintaining social media accounts without the knowledge and oversight of the N.C. Sex Offender Registry.
After being notified of Willis' activity on August 10, detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office began investigating.
On September 29, detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, assisted by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives, and Homeland Security Investigations executed a searched warrant at Rodney Willis’s residence.
Deputies say multiple smart phones, laptop computers, narcotics, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency was seized during the execution of the search warrant.
Law enforcement says the devices will be searched under an additional warrant due to Willis' violations of his sex offender registry requirements.
