CONWAY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Conway City Council has rescinded a motion that gave staff the authority to pursue an injunction against SCDOT and other state organizations.
The council had initially passed the motion to file an injunction against SCDOT, the State of South Carolina and Horry County to prohibit the construction of barriers on US-501 Byass in the city.
On Sunday, the council said they wanted to stop the building of barriers until the agencies could show the construction would not lead to additional flooding in the area.
The council said the decision to rescind the motion was made after meeting with the agencies Monday afternoon.
The City of Conway posted the following statement to their Facebook page:
"After this meeting with Horry County Council and SCDOT, Conway City Council voted to rescind the motion to give staff the authority to secure legal counsel to pursue an injunction against SCDOT, the State of South Carolina, and Horry County to prohibit the construction of barriers on US 501 Bypass in the City of Conway."
