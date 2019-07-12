GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A massive renovation at the Pavilion Sports Complex in Greenville County means the entire facility will have to shut down temporarily from March 1 to September 30, 2020. Signs are posted in the lobby to put visitors on notice that “cool things are coming.” Those cool things include the addition of locker rooms, bathroom renovation and a makeover to the lobby and entrance.
Greenville County officials say ice sports have become incredibly popular in recent years. They say demand for ice time is growing and to accommodate that growth, the addition of locker rooms is essential.
“In order to have competitions and teams and with all the turnover that happens it’s a great convenience to use locker rooms and be compliant with locker rooms,” says Bob Mihalic with Greenville County. “That’s what they asked for. That’s what we’re going to give them.”
Mihalic says this will be phase two of the renovation and phase one happened two years ago with a brand new ice surface and refrigeration.
It’s important to note the outside amenities at the Pavilion will not be affected so people can still use the parks, the sports fields and the tennis courts.
