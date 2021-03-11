RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that some people in Group 4 can begin scheduling vaccine appointments beginning on March 17.
"Group 4 will open to people with medical conditions that put them at higher-risk for severe COVID-19 illness. Also eligible starting on March 17 are people living in some congregate settings that increase risk of exposure to COVID-19. More Group 4 members will be eligible beginning April 7," Cooper said during a news conference.
The governor continued, "As with previous statewide group eligibility changes, some providers in some parts of the state may not be ready to move into Group 4 by March 17th, and we want them to make sure they are still meeting the demand in Groups 1-3."
Cooper said about 11 percent of North Carolina residents have been fully vaccinated so far, and about 18 percent have had a first shot.
