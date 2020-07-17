RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Roy Cooper said he has sent a letter to the North Carolina Congressional Delegation asking for additional support amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper called on the delegation to provide funds to help North Carolina recover economically and provide adequate healthcare needs.
“The actions you take in the next few weeks are vital to our ability to emerge from this crisis and restore economic prosperity. We cannot beat this crisis if we do not ensure our economy can survive the duration of the virus, and we will not beat the virus if we do not follow best public health guidance and properly resource and implement robust testing, contact tracing and isolation capabilities required for an effective recovery strategy,” Cooper wrote in the letter.
Cooper's letter asks Congress to direct federal funds be specifically allocated to state, county and municipal governments to ensure that they each receive direct funds to aid in their recovery.
Cooper asked that Congress also allow flexibility in federal funds to ensure that those dollars can be spent for revenue replacement and other critical needs. He also wants Congress should to ask FEMA to provide 100 percent federal reimbursement for non-federal cost share for state and local costs of responding to the pandemic.
