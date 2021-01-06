RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that he was extending the modified Stay At Home Order for three weeks.
The order requires people to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
"Our other strong safety measures remain in place: the statewide mask mandate, closure of indoor bars and limits on mass gatherings and retail establishment capacity," Cooper said.
Cooper encouraged people to stay home unless going out for work, school, exercise, health care needs or groceries.
"Simply put, don’t go places indoors where people aren’t wearing masks," the governor advised.
Cooper said North Carolina has seen 582,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 6,952 new cases Wednesday and 7,076 deaths from the virus.
"In North Carolina, we have seen some of our highest case counts, percent positives, hospitalizations and ICU bed usage numbers in the past few days," Cooper said, adding that 96 counties are now labeled as “red” or “orange,” meaning they are seeing critical or substantial virus spread.
"A new, highly contagious strand of the virus has been detected in the United States. We need to act as if it’s already here in North Carolina even though it hasn’t yet been confirmed," Cooper continued. "This should inspire every one of us to double down on safety precautions."
Cooper also explained more about mobilizing the National Guard to help with vaccination efforts. He said about 50 Guardsmen were assisting in the vaccine effort and more would be added as needed.
He said the National Guard members helping "can administer the vaccine, others will support logistics, planning and other key functions like helping local health departments and other providers make timely data entry into the state’s tracking system."
The governor also reiterated that he feels the vaccine is safe and encouraged people to get theirs when it is their turn.
"The vaccine will eventually be our best medical weapon against this deadly pandemic. But as we’ve said, it will take many months to get there. Until then, we have to mind the data and use our best prevention tools to slow the rapid spread of this virus," the governor said.
