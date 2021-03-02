RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that vaccinations for people in Group 3 will begin on Wednesday.
Group 3 includes first responders and emergency personnel, such as police and firefighters, manufacturing plant workers, food and agriculture workers, grocery store workers, government workers, clergy members, and others.
"Our essential frontline workers have remained on the job throughout this pandemic and I am grateful for their work," Cooper said in a news conference.
Cooper also announced that some members of Group 4 will be eligible beginning March 24.
"We will open group 4 first to people with medical conditions that put them higher-risk for severe COVID-19 illness," Cooper said.
Cooper said the newly approved Janssen vaccine will help get more people vaccinated quickly, but the governor warned the state does not yet have vaccine supply for everyone.
"You may have to wait for an appointment even if today’s action means you are eligible to get vaccinated," Cooper said.
