COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gov. Roy Cooper issued a new state of emergency for North Carolina on Friday and asked people in the state to begin preparing for the possibility that Hurricane Isaias impacts the coast early next week; while in South Carolina, Gov. McMaster said he wasn't going to issue any new state of emergency at the time.
"Although the track and destination of Hurricane Isaias are in flux today as models differ, now is the time for people to prepare. Hurricane preparations will be more complicated given the COVID-19 pandemic, and families and businesses need to keep that in mind as they get ready," Cooper said.
Cooper said he has activated the state's Emergency Operations Center and that the state is already seeing dangerous rip currents and is concerned about winds.
Cooper asked people to be listening out for any evacuation orders that may come about and follow them.
"The state will coordinate shelters for those who need to evacuate and who can’t find other arrangements. The reason we are asking people to make shelters their last resort is because of social distancing and precautions that go along with a shelter in a pandemic.
Because of our ongoing battle with COVID-19, people needing a shelter will be screened for symptoms and given personal protective equipment like masks at the shelter. If someone has symptoms, the state has different sheltering options available where it’s easier to isolate," Cooper said.
He added, "A hurricane during a pandemic is double trouble. But the state has been carefully preparing for this scenario."
NC health officials ask people to begin assembling their hurricane preparedness kits and to be sure those kits contain masks, sanitizer, and cleaning supplies this year, due to the pandemic.
For a full list of recommended supplies, visit https://www.readync.org/
McMaster did ask South Carolinians living on the coast to make sure they have a copy of the state hurricane guide and to begin preparing by stocking up on food, batteries, clearing storm drains and gutters, and taking other steps to prepare for storms and possible power outages. Officials also advised pet owners to have an emergency plan in place for their pets.
McMaster said he was not planning any additional emergency declarations or evacuations due to Isaias as of Friday afternoon.
Those decisions could change if the storm's path changes.
The latest models show that the storm could impact the South and North Carolina coastline early next week.
