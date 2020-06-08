RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday said the state had compiled some guidance for schools in hopes that school buildings will be able to reopen for students in the next school year.
“We know this coming school year will be like no other,” Cooper said. “Students and staff will be screened for illness before they enter the school. Children will be asked to stay distant from their classmates. They won’t be sharing pencils or textbooks. And there will be a lot of cleaning.”
Cooper said the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit (K-12) lays out a comprehensive set of health practices that public schools should follow to minimize risk of exposure to COVID-19 for students, staff, and families.
“We'll all need patience as the plans for each school come together in the coming months,” Cooper said. “This guidance is an important first step, and now the hard work will be done by local school boards, superintendents, principals and nurses to tailor the plans to their particular schools.”
Cooper said that state residents and visitors should continue to follow socially distancing guidelines and take other precautions to limit the spread of coronavirus, not just for their own safety, but also to "lead by example and do everything we can to create safe, healthy environments in the school buildings we all miss so much."
Read the full guidance document:
