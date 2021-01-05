RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina's Governor, Roy Cooper, tweeted Tuesday that he had mobilized the state's National Guard to assist health providers with vaccinations.
Below is what the governor tweeted:
Ensuring COVID-19 vaccines are administered quickly is our top priority right now. We will use all resources and personnel needed. I’ve mobilized the NC National Guard to provide support to local health providers as we continue to increase the pace of vaccinations.
Over the weekend, North Carolina saw a record high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 3,576 people in hospitals across the state.
Meanwhile, in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday that he was frustrated with the pace of vaccinations there as well and promised to take action to speed up the process.
