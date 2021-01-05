Virus Outbreak North Carolina

Gov. Roy Cooper listens as Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, answers a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Wednesday preventing landlords from evicting tenants who are unable to pay their rent.(Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

 Ethan Hyman

RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina's Governor, Roy Cooper, tweeted Tuesday that he had mobilized the state's National Guard to assist health providers with vaccinations.

Below is what the governor tweeted:

Ensuring COVID-19 vaccines are administered quickly is our top priority right now. We will use all resources and personnel needed. I’ve mobilized the NC National Guard to provide support to local health providers as we continue to increase the pace of vaccinations. 

Over the weekend, North Carolina saw a record high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 3,576 people in hospitals across the state.

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday that he was frustrated with the pace of vaccinations there as well and promised to take action to speed up the process.

MORE: McMaster 'frustrated' at pace of vaccinations in SC, vows to speed up process

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.