RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday lawmakers were still looking for ways to increase the use of face coverings as the state saw more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases.
Cooper announced 1,333 new cases with 857 COVID-19 patients in the hospital on Thursday. So far, North Carolina has seen 48,188 confirmed cases and 1,175 deaths.
Cooper said he plans to announce a comprehensive plan to stop the spread of the virus next week.
Mandatory face masks is one of the things Cooper said officials are considering.
“We’re examining the issues surrounding a statewide requirement of face masks and some local governments have put requirements into effect already,” Cooper said. “Regardless of whether it’s a law or store requirement, wearing a face covering when you’re around others slows the spread of the virus.”
Cooper said face coverings are low-cost and low-tech ways to protect against the spread of the virus.
“No, it’s not the most comfortable thing, but you get used to it. It’s a piece of protection like gloves in the winter or a hat in the summer — an extra thing you put on that keeps you healthy. And this piece of protection may even save your life or the lives of your loved ones,” Cooper said.
The governor said some local governments across the state have already instated face mask requirements, along with several businesses.
