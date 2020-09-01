RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced that the state planned to move into phase 2.5 of reopening on Friday due to improvements in the state's COVID-19 metrics.
The governor explained that in phase 2.5, the limits on mass gatherings will increase to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
Playgrounds will be allowed to open. Museums and aquariums can open at 50 percent capacity. Gyms and other indoor exercise facilities can open at 30 percent capacity. Everyone at those facilities age 5 and up will be required to wear masks, Cooper said.
Capacity limits at restaurants and personal care businesses like hair and nail salons will stay the same. For all of these, there will be additional safety measures required.
Cooper said bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment & amusement parks will remain closed.
All large venues will still be subject to the mass gathering limits as well.
"We know big gatherings are among the most dangerous settings for transmission of this deadly virus," Cooper said.
Cooper also encouraged people to continue to social distance and maintain hygiene as these businesses reopen.
"In fact, a new phase is exactly when we need to take this virus even more seriously. Wearing a face mask, washing your hands, waiting 6 feet apart. These things have never been more important," Cooper said.
The governor added, "Until we have a vaccine or reliable cure, precautions like the 3 W’s are with us for a while. Life may look a little different, but every time we wear a mask, we help our economy by slowing the spread. We make it safer to visit our favorite stores, restaurants & other businesses."
Cooper said restaurants will continue to operate at current capacity and nightly alcohol sales restrictions will continue through September.
Read the full Executive Order about moving into Phase 2.5.
