RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said Monday that public K-12 schools will continue to be closed and offer remote instruction through May 15.
Cooper said prolonging the school closures would help reduce the spread of coronavirus as the state saw its 297th confirmed case Monday across 45 counties.
In addition, Cooper’s newest executive order also asks gyms, salons, nail salons, barber shops, health clubs, movie theaters, and sweepstakes parlors to close down by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Grocery stores will remain open but Cooper asks people not to buy more than they need. Cooper said restaurants will continue to be open for takeout and delivery orders only.
