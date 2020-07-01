RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that the state had seen its largest ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases.
“As of today, we have over 65,500 lab-confirmed cases; 1,843 new cases reported today; 901 people in the hospital; and 1,373 people who have died. Today is our highest day of confirmed cases,” Cooper said.
The governor also cautioned people about Independence Day celebrations:
“As we go into the holiday weekend, we must keep our guard up. I know we want to gather with family and friends, but we have to remember that a large gathering, especially without masks and social distancing, is one of the most likely places for COVID-19 to spread.”
Cooper was planning to announce directives for schools to reopen in the fall on Wednesday, but said that announcement will be delayed. He said the priority is to get children back in their classrooms.
“Let me be clear: We want our schools open for in-person instruction in August. The classroom is the best place for children to learn. Recent reports recommend it, and I know many parents and children agree,” Cooper said.
Cooper said school reopening requirements will be announced soon.
“As school restarts in August, it’s vital that we look out for the well-being of teachers and other school workers, as well as students.”
