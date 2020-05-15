CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The 43rd annual Cooper River Bridge Run has been canceled, according to the run's Facebook page.
The run was originally scheduled for April 4 and then moved to August 1 before it was canceled entirely for 2020.
This was posted on Facebook about the cancellation:
"We sincerely hoped that conditions around COVID-19 would improve enough to continue our tradition in 2020. Based on the decision of our city leadership, local health experts, and community leaders, it has been determined the race must be canceled for this year. We are committed to providing a world-class 10K foot race and we are looking forward to celebrating its return on March 27, 2021. Until then, we will continue our mission of promoting health and wellness and cannot wait for the 2021 event."
People who registered can visit https://bridgerun.com for more information.
