RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced the state will remain in Phase 2 of its Safer at Home plan as the coronavirus pandemic ensues.
Cooper mentioned the state's 'dimmer switch' approach to reopening amid the pandemic, saying it ensured they didn't open too many places too quickly so that they wouldn't have to go backward - like other states.
The decision to remain in the second phase of the reopening plan comes as the month of August brings the new school year for both K-12 students and those attending colleges and universities.
"With the opening of schools, people will move around more and so will the virus," Cooper said. "Other states that lifted restrictions quickly have had to go backward as their hospital capacity ran dangerously low and their cases jumped higher. We won’t make that mistake in North Carolina."
Governor Cooper also touched on Isaias' devastating impact on several North Carolina counties, including a suspected tornado that killed at least two people in Bertie County.
