RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced a new executive order to help more North Carolinians gets access to unemployment benefits.
Cooper said the new order will allow furloughed workers who received furlough pay or people who received severance pay to apply for unemployment.
Those people were ineligible under the previous orders.
Cooper said state leaders were working on a plan to begin gradually reopening the state and hoped to announce more details on that front next week.
