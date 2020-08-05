Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cooper Standard is hiring production manufacturing associates for their Spartanburg facility.
The company says pay starts at $16.23 an hour with an increase to $17.34 after 90 days. An additional shift premium is paid to workers on both second and third shift.
Applicants need only a high school diploma or GED and need to pass a drug screen and background check.
Interested candidates can apply at this local SC Works Office, Monday - Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
This job can be viewed here. Refer to job order number 944292.
