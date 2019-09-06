RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – North Carolina Governor Cooper said the state’s northeastern coast was still in danger from Dorian Friday morning after the hurricane made landfall.
The eye of the storm made landfall near Cape Hatteras shortly after 9 a.m.
Cooper said the greatest threat for coastal counties is rising storm surge and flash flooding. The storm surge could reach up to seven feet in some areas. Dare and Hyde counties are at the greatest risk of flash flooding. People in those counties are advised to get to the highest parts of their homes.
Cooper also said people may be stranded on Ocracoke Island and crews were standing by to move in to that area when it is safe to do so.
More than 70 roads were still closed or impassable and 78 shelters remained open across the state.
Meanwhile, in South Carolina, all evacuation orders were lifted Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.