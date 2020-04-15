RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said Wednesday state leaders are charting a path forward for eventually easing certain COVID-19 restrictions while still protecting against a dangerous second wave of the virus.
“This virus is going to be with us until there is a vaccine, which may be a year or more away,” said Governor Cooper in his daily news briefing. “That means that as we ease restrictions, we are going to enter a new normal. We want to get back to work while at the same time preventing a spike that will overwhelm our hospitals with COVID-19 cases.”
Cooper said expert modeling has shown it would be dangerous to lift the restrictions all at once because it would increase the chances that hospitals will become overwhelmed.
“Experts tell us it would be dangerous to lift our restrictions all at once. Rather than an on/off light switch, we are viewing this as a dimmer switch that can be adjusted incrementally,” said Governor Cooper.
In order to ease restrictions, Cooper said the state needs to make more progress in three areas: testing, tracing and trends.
The governor's office outlines those three areas as follows:
TESTING
State planning relies on an increase in testing capabilities to identify, isolate and track new cases of COVID-19. This means having the supplies and lab capacity to do more testing across the state. Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, has brought together laboratory partners from the public and private sector to coordinate efforts to ensure testing – diagnostic and antibody - is widely available across the state while also conserving protective equipment.
TRACING
Tracing requires the state to boost the public health workforce and ability to trace contacts of new cases of COVID-19. Contact tracing can be effective at containing new outbreaks, but it requires more personnel. When a person tests positive, the tracing efforts will help identify who that individual may have been in contact with so those people can get tested and take the right precautions. NC DHHS is working with its partners to increase this critical piece of our public health workforce. New digital tools can also help scale this effort.
TRENDS
In order to ease restrictions, the state needs to understand how COVID-19 is impacting the state and impacting specific populations and regions of the state to determine when to strengthen or ease social distancing policies. Trends that will influence policy decisions will be based on data like the new positive cases, hospitalizations, deaths, as well as available supply of personal protective equipment, hospital capacity.
