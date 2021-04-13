APTOPIX Police Shooting Minnesota

Katie Wright, center, mother of Daunte Wright, speaks during a news conference in snowfall, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — A white Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb has resigned, and so has the city’s police chief. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott says he hopes the moves will help the community heal after two nights of protests and unrest. However, Elliott also says he didn't asked for nor accept Officer Kim Potter's resignation. It wasn't immediately clear what impact that would have. Daunte Wright was shot in Brooklyn Center on Sunday, as the Minneapolis area was already on edge amid the trial of a police officer in George Floyd's death. The police chief has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her Taser.

