GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Coroner Office identified the victim killed near W. Blue Ridge rive on Thursday night.
Greenville County Coroner Park Evans identified the victim as 44-year-old Henry G. Lopez from Greenville. Evans said in a statement, ""Henry G. Lopez was involved in an altercation with other individuals at La Barrita Sports Bar located at 2217 W. Blue Ridge Drive in Greenville. Mr. Lopez was shot and he was subsequently struck by a vehicle."
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they were conducting a death investigation after the victim was found dead in the parking lot of La Barrita Sport Bar.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to W. Blue Ridge Drive at around 10:15 p.m. regarding an altercation. Deputies say when they arrived on scene they discovered a man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Deputies said the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
There is currently no suspect information at this time and updates will be provided once they are made available, says deputies.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene.
