GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - As concerns surrounding the coronavirus mount locally, restaurants and other businesses are stepping up their sanitation game. Some are taking more drastic steps, even eliminating things like traditional plastic menus altogether.
Coronavirus impacting local businesses
- Matthew Kaufax
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
One of those restaurants is City Range on Haywood Road. The owner says each guest will now get their own disposable menu.
Owner Cory Wilk says it's not just him and his staff changing things up. They’ve also noticed that the behavior of their guests has changed, all the way down to the small things like how they open doors. Customers FOX Carolina spoke to say they’re also being a lot more selective about where they go out to eat at the moment.
Since the coronavirus entered South Carolina, Wilk says his staff at City Range in both Greenville and Spartanburg have increased sanitary measures.They're wiping down all surfaces, door handles, and equipment more often than ever.
But he says it's still gotten to the point where COVID-19 is affecting his business. Wilk says going with disposable menus is more costly, but he hopes guests appreciate what they've done.
"Unfortunately those menus tend to get passed around a lot," Wilk said. "So there's guest contact--we're trying to reduce that."
"it certainly helps to ease the concerns of people coming into restaurants so they can come in and feel free," said Deborah Copeland, a customer our enjoying a steak with her and her husband.
Copeland says she and her husband have gotten more selective about where they to go to eat, to the point where if they don't like the sanitary practices they see, they'll leave.
Wilk says many of his guests are even opening doors with gloves and napkins after they wash their hands. He also has his staff using community tools essential to their business--like ipads--with gloves, since those surfaces can sometimes hold more germs than most.
Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Tags
Matthew Kaufax
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular
Articles
- Animal rescue: Dog found in Greenville with external fixator on leg, now searching for owners or new home
- Woman killed in Spartanburg Co. car crash leaves behind 5 children, friend says
- TBI finds remains believed to be those of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
- Disturbing video shows group stomping 15-year-old girl on sidewalk
- 'He stole the other part of me that night' - Twin sister of teen killed in crash asks judge to deny DUI suspect's bond
- Bars near one Florida university are giving women a secret way to alert bartenders if they feel unsafe on a date
- DHEC: Spartanburg man being monitored for possible coronavirus case; company confirms he is an employee
- Officials at Clemson say individual tests negative for Coronavirus
- Coroner: Woman who stopped to help injured deer struck, killed along Anderson County road
- Chick-fil-A will start selling bottles of its signature sauce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.