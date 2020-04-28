ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) It’s not uncommon for Allison Nissen to talk to her father, but seeing him and hearing his voice is the song of her heartbeat.
Her father, Richard Frady, sings and plays guitar for a blue grass band. However, for several weeks there’s been silence.
“There’s been many times on the bad days where I just wanted to drive up here,” Nissen said.
Right now Nissen’s father is at ANMED Health in Anderson in ICU.
“He was diagnosed with COVID Induced Accute Respiratory Distress Syndrome,” Nissen said.
Doctors admitted Frady to the hospital on March 28.
“The theory behind flipping them in prone position the oxygen is able to get to the tiny airwaves in the back of the lungs,” Nissen said.
Frady also went on a ventilator for 10 days and now he’s off.
“Probably in the 47 1/2 years we’ve been married. It’s probably been the hardest thing that we’ve been through,” Sally Frady said.
She says she’s not sure where her husband contracted the Coronavirus.
“We’re getting through it,” Sally Frady said.
She says she’s grateful he’s getting better and she got a glimpse of him from his hospital window.
“Seeing him kinda in-person was just wonderful,” Sally Frady said.
She and her daughter, Allison Nissen held a parking lot reunion and waved to Richard Frady from who saw them from a hospital window. He also held up signs that acknowledged their presence. Doctors say Richard Frady is recovering.
“His words were that ‘I’m going to do well, I’m going to do better,’” Dr. Abhijit Raval said.
He’s a pulmonary doctor- a lung specialist at ANMED Health.
“I think we can fight through this disease process and we can get people better and get them out of the hospital,” Raval said.
The Frady family says it took a team of doctors, nurses, therapists, faith, and God to help heal Richard Frady.
“I’m just overjoyed!” Nissen said with tears in her eyes.
The family can’t wait to hear a song from Richard Frady, which they expect will be one close to their hearts. The family also plans to have dinner at their favorite restaurant in Atlanta, which is Ray’s on the River once Richard Frady is well.
