Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the Laurens County Coroner's Office said identified a teen killed in a traffic accident Tuesday night.
According coroner Vickie Cheek, 17-year-old Timothy Sondles of Poplar Springs Road in Ware Shoals, died at Prisma Health just after 7 p.m.
The coroner's office says he was traveling on indian Mound Road in Laurens when he crashed. Details of the accident weren't made available.
We're told he was air lifted to Prisma Health and died from injuries to his head and chest sustained in the crash.
