CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A Gaffney man passed away after troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say his vehicle went off the side of a road and flipped.
According to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler, 48-year-old James Edward Cash of Davis Estate Road was driving his 1999 Honda CRV west on McKowns Mountain Road.
Troopers say Cash lost control of his car, and veered off the left side of the road around 7:42 p.m. He hit a culvert and overturned several times.
Cash was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, and was ejected on impact. Fowler says he was pronounced deceased on scene.
The crash is under investigation by SCHP and the Coroner's Office. An autopsy will be performed to assist with the investigation.
Fowler says Cash's death is the ninth traffic related fatality in Cherokee County this year.
