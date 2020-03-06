MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner's Office says a 17-year-old boy died Thursday evening after a shooting incident in Moutain Rest.
We first learned from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office that deputies were investigating the shooting on Trillium Drive in Mountain Rest just before 8 p.m. Thursday night.
The sheriff's office says the teen was visiting with a friend and handling a handgun that belonged to someone in the residence when the gun discharged and struck the teen in the head.
Master Deputy Jimmy Watt says there is no danger to the public and OCSO has reason to believe it was an accident.
The incident is still under investigation by the sheriff's and coroner's office.
The victim was identified as Edward Lee Eastmead V.
