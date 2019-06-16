SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A 21-year-old has passed away after an early morning collision in Spartanburg County, the coroner confirmed.
Alaza Vatsana Wathano, of Inman, was identified as the deceased.
The coroner said the accident took place just after 6 a.m. Saturday, June 15.
Spartanburg City Police provided further details on the fatal accident the following day.
According to a report, the vehicle Wathano was in was traveling North on Camelot Drive at an accelerated speed. The car went around a left curve, and it appears the driver lost control.
The vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway, where it proceeded to hit some bushes and ultimately striking a tree on the front right passenger bumper.
Wathano, the passenger in the car, was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to her injuries.
